St. Mark's United Church on fire in this Sept. 20, 2019 photo from the Houston Fire Department.

HOUSTON - A fire heavily damaged a Heights church Friday.

Houston firefighters posted photos of flames coming out of a window at the St. Mark's United Methodist Church on the Houston Fire Department Twitter account.

The church is located in the 600 block of Pecore.

