Hearing could decide if convicted murderer David Temple gets bond

David Temple was convicted twice in the death of his pregnant wife, Belinda Temple, but now, he could be released from jail.

HOUSTON - David Temple was convicted twice in the death of his pregnant wife, Belinda Temple, but now, he could be released from jail.

On Aug. 6, a jury found Temple guilty of murder for the shooting death of his wife at their Katy home in 1999 for the second time.

That same jury was not able to come to an agreement on his punishment, so the judge declared a mistrial in the sentencing phase.

On Friday, Temple’s case went before a judge again for a bond hearing.

Temple’s attorneys are asking for a bond, but many, including Belinda Temple’s family, are against the bond.

Victim’s advocate Andy Kahan has worked with Belinda Temple’s family since her murder more than 20 years ago, and Friday he brought 100 letters urging the judge to keep Temple behind bars.

If the bond is granted, Temple could be free until his new sentencing hearing scheduled to take place early next year.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.