Suspect charged after a Precinct 5 deputy was shot during robbery of Five Guys restaurant

Keith Lamar Thomas was arrested and charged in connection with the attempted robbery of a Five Guys restaurant and the ensuing shootout that left a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable injured on Oct. 16, 2019.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a veteran Harris County Precinct 5 deputy during an attempted robbery of a Five Guys restaurant in northwest Houston last week.

Houston police say Keith Lamar Thomas faces two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated assault of a police officer after the dinner-shift shootout at the restaurant on the 2900 block of Shepherd Drive on Oct. 16.

The deputy, a 15-year veteran, was in uniform and working a second job as a security guard for the area and was in his car when he saw a man enter the restaurant and start robbing customers. When the deputy confronted the suspect, he allegedly fired multiple shots at the deputy striking him once.

The suspect, now believed to be Thomas, fled the scene and the deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition.

