Deputy shot in arm during robbery at NW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON - A veteran Harris County Precinct 5 deputy was shot in the arm Wednesday during an attempted robbery at the Five Guys in northwest Houston, according to authorities.

Around 8:25 p.m., Houston police said they got a call about a robbery and shooting at the Five Guys in the 2900 block of Shepherd Drive.

The deputy was working an off-duty job as a security guard at the location and was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot when he saw a man enter the store and start robbing customers.

When the deputy approached the door of the restaurant, the armed suspect fired multiple shots through the glass door, striking the deputy at least one time.

Authorities said the deputy did not fire his weapon because there were several customers inside the restaurant.

The suspect is described as a black man who was wearing a green and white sweatsuit and a mask. He was about 6 feet to 6 feet, 3 inches tall and police believe he left the scene in a white Dodge Charger with black rims.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call police.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story reported the deputy was with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, but that information has been updated

