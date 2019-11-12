Galveston Marine Rescue responding to boat crash that left 4 passengers stranded

GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston Marine Rescue responded to a boat crash into a cluster of rocks Monday evening that left four passengers stranded on the far east jetty.

All four of the stranded passengers have been rescued from the jetty. The rescue team used jet skis and a small water craft to shuttle the passenger back after they had been stranded since around 6 p.m. when the boat they were on crash and sunk.

The first of the two passengers were rescued about 9 p.m. and the remaining two were brought to safety around 9:30 p.m. The had been some concern about hypothermia because the stranded passengers were wet and it is cold out, but they are all said to be unharmed.

According to Fire Chief Charlie Olsen, the four people were on that boat that crashed into the jetty about 1 to 2 miles from offshore. The boat went under but the four passengers were able to make it onto the rock jetty. The passengers were scared about the waves crashing onto the jetty, according to the dispatcher.

The Galveston Marine Rescue made several unsuccessful attempts to rescue the passengers, but didn't have any luck until about three hours later. The scene is off Boddeker Road at RA Appfeel East Beach Park.

The Galveston Marine Rescue comprises the Galveston police, fire and beach patrols and the Galveston County EMS.



