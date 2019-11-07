Funeral arrangements are set for 7-year-old Abigail Arias

HOUSTON - Abigail Arias, the 7-year-old, who died earlier this week after a long bout with cancer, will have her services on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Arias won over the hearts of the city and the Astros, and she was an honorary member of the Freeport Police Department.

There will be a visitation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at Second Baptist Church in Angleton. And Arias' funeral services will be held at Grace Church Houston at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Stroud Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Due to limited parking only family, close friends and Brazoria County first responders are invited back to Restwood Cemetery immediately following the funeral service for the internment.

