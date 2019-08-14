Former Willis PD officers sentenced to 1 year in jail for lying on government documents

CONROE, Texas - Two former Willis Police Department officers were sentenced to one year in jail after being found guilty of two counts of tampering with a governmental record.

Kenneth Elmore and John McCaffery were each found guilty by a jury Friday.

What happened

On July 29, 2017, Elmore and McCaffery were officers with the Willis PD.

Authorities said they wrongfully used a stun gun to shock Kedric Kizzie, charged Kizzie with a crime he didn't commit and then lied to cover up their illegal conduct.

The entire incident was recorded on video, but Elmore and McCaffery lied to the district attorney's office, and also on the arrest, incident and use of force reports.

The lies were brought to light in December 2017. Kizzie's charges were dropped shortly after the discovery.

Elmore and McCaffery were indicted in June 2018 on two counts of tampering with a governmental record and two counts of official oppression.

District attorney on verdict

“These defendants disregarded their oaths to protect, to serve and to tell the truth. They attacked Kedric Kizzie, charged him with a crime he didn’t commit, and lied to cover it up," Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon said. "This jury saw through their lies and convicted these defendants and in doing so protected the community by preventing them from being police officers. Justice was served for Mr. Kizzie, the community, and to all of the many good and honorable law enforcement officers in Montgomery County.”

