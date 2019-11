HOUSTON - Houston police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston Friday afternoon.

Police tweeted at 12:08 p.m. that the shooting happened at 16100 South Post Oak Road near Court Road.

Preliminary information showed that there were multiple suspects and one of them was shot. The others were taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

