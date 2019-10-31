Deaths of Deer Park mother, 3 children ruled a murder-suicide

An investigation is underway after police said three children and an adult were found dead inside a Deer park home.

The deaths of three children and their mother in their Deer Park home Tuesday have been ruled a murder-suicide following autopsies by the medical examiner's office, officials announced Friday.

Deer Park officers discovered the four bodies when they conducted a welfare check at a home on New Orleans Street near Georgia Avenue Tuesday morning.

The mother, 39-year-old Ashley Auzenne, was determined to be the suspect in the murder-suicide. Officials believe she killed her children: 11-year-old Parrish, 9-year-old Elanor and 7-year-old Lincoln.

Police said the bodies were found in various locations inside the house and all of them had gunshot wounds.

The handgun police believe Ashley Auzenne used to kill her children and herself was found in the house.

