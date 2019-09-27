Condolences pour in for 'trailblazer' HCSO deputy killed in line of duty

KPRC

Condolences are pouring in after 41-year-old Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was gunned down Friday during a traffic stop.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Dhaliwal was a close friend of his and he was heartbroken.

"Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran, was a respected member of the community, and he was a trailblazer," Gonzalez said in a press conference Friday evening. "He was a father, I believe of three children, he was a husband, a brother and a son."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement to mourn Dhaliwal soon after news broke that he'd died.

"It is with heavy hearts that we send our deepest sympathies to the deputy's family, friends, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement," Abbott wrote. "This tragic loss is a grave reminder of the risks that our law enforcement officers face every single day."

The Houston Police Officer's Union tweeted, "To our brother Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Rest in Peace, sir."

