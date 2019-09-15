Child thrown from car in southeast Houston hit-and-run crash involving 2 other kids, their father

HOUSTON - Three children under the age of 10 and their father were hurt after a car crash in southeast Houston last night.

The crash happened just before midnight on Telephone Road and Broad Street. Police say the suspects who crashed into their vehicle took off.

The children were treated at Texas Children's Hospital, but it's unclear whether they remain at the hospital.

KPRC 2's Taisha Walker reported authorities are continuing to search for those responsible for the crash -- two men and two women.

The car the family was in was making a left turn from Broad onto Telephone Road when a car with four people inside ran a red light as it was traveling west on Telephone Road.

One of the children was thrown from the vehicle from the impact. It's unclear whether the children were restrained in the vehicle, but two of the children have broken arms while the other child has several cuts on the forehead.

Police say all four people inside the other car left the scene and had someone pick them up in a dark-colored Dodge Charger.

If you have any information about this crash, call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



