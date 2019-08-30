Chemical leak under investigation in Atascocita neighborhood

Emergency crews in specialized suits investigate a chemical leak in the Atascocita, Texas, area on Aug. 30, 2019.

ATASCOCITA, Texas - A chemical leak is being investigated Friday in a neighborhood in the Atascocita area.

The incident was reported about 9:25 a.m. near Drew Forest Lane and Lago Forest Drive in the Timber Forest neighborhood.

According to a tweet from the Atascocita Fire Department, the chemical that is leaking at the community pool may be chlorine.

Residents at the scene have been asked to shelter in place, and people are asked to avoid the area.

This is the same neighborhood that had a similar leak in June.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.