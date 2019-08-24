Boyfriend arrested in connection with stabbing death of transgender woman

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a transgender woman who was found dead in a gas station parking lot in July.

HOUSTON - A man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a transgender woman whose body was found in a gas station parking lot in July.

According to authorities, Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, 25, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of 22-year-old Tracy Williams.

Williams – who was also known as Tracy Single – and Bourgeois were in a dating relationship, according to police.

Police said her body was found around 3:30 a.m. July 30 in the parking lot of a gas station on the Katy Freeway and Wycliffe Drive in west Harris County.

According to police, Single had been stabbed repeatedly.

Single's mother, Joyce Williams, said Single was born Trevian Delaney and was the oldest of six children.

"My son has been murdered. My child is no longer with me, and I have to deal with this every day," Williams said. "I wouldn't wish this on anybody's child."

Williams said Single often portrayed herself as female, but Williams said she doesn't think that had anything to do with the stabbing.

Bourgeois was taken into custody Friday without incident.

