Body found in buried barrel during search for missing man, officials say

SHEPHERD, Texas - Two men were arrested after human remains were found in a metal container in San Jacinto County.

Authorities said a missing person report for 56-year-old Kirk Buik on Aug. 23 prompted the start of the investigation.

According to a report, Buik has been missing since July.

A search warrant was obtained and the remains were found in a barrel buried in the ground at a residence in the 700 block of Cherry Creek Road in Shepherd, according to authorities.

Jack Wayne Gonzalez and Matthew David Greenwood were arrested and placed in the San Jacinto County Jail. They were each charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with additional charges forthcoming, according to investigators.

While authorities wouldn't say that the remains were those of Buik, they did say the search warrant was obtained in connection with his disappearance.

Greenwood resides at the home where the remains were found, according to a report.

