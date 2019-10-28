Authorities discuss charges filed in case of missing Houston woman

HOUSTON - Authorities will be giving an update after court documents revealed new details in the case of a Houston woman who has been missing for over a year.

Maria Jimenez-Rodriguez, 29, was reported missing on June 21, 2018, when she vanished after dropping her daughter off at the babysitter’s house.

On Thursday, new court document revealed that her then-boyfriend, Erik Arceneaux, 47, has been charged with murder in connection with her disappearance.

Authorities are expected to give an update and answer questions regarding the charge Monday at 10 a.m.

Jimenez-Rodriguez’s family is expected to be in attendance.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.