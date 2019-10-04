Man who died after being shot in neck was followed before shooting, police say

HOUSTON - A man who was killed early Friday in an east Houston shooting was being followed before the shots were fired, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 4:51 a.m. on Granada Street near Uvalde Road.

Houston police said the man’s sister reported that she picked him up from a party in Cloverleaf and noticed that they were being followed.

“They make the turn, avoid stopping at the house, kept driving past, made a turn, got the back window shot out,” said Houston police Sgt. Hardy Hay.

Police said the sister then drove to her father’s house where they realized the man had been shot in the neck.

The man died at the scene.

Police said they are looking for a tan SUV in connection with the shooting.

