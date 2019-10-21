Astros fan faces assault charge after allegedly slapping Yankees supporter at Minute Maid

A Houston Astros fan is facing assault charges after he allegedly slapped a New York Yankees supporter during an American League Championship game at Minute Maid Park.

James Warren Dinkins, 73, was arraigned in court at 9 a.m. Monday after an incident that allegedly took place Oct. 13 during ALCS Game 2.

Houston police told KPRC 21-year-old Jose Bitolas Manuel was cheering for the Yankees when Dinkins, who was standing behind Manuel, allegedly told him to shut up.

Manuel thought Dinkins was joking, police said, so he patted him on the shoulder. Police say Dinkins then slapped Manuel three times. Dinkins allegedly told police Manuel threatened his fiance.

Dinkins was arrested and faces an assault with bodily injury charge.

A representative for the Houston Astros would not confirm that this incident took place or if Dinkins' tickets were revoked.

