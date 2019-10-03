Amber Alert issued after man grabs girl, forces her into car, officials say

The Texas Center for the Missing shared this photo of a vehicle being sought in connection with an Amber Alert in Houston that was issued Oct. 3, 2019.

HOUSTON - An Amber Alert was issued Thursday after officials said someone reported seeing a girl being grabbed off the street by a man and forced into a car.

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, a tow truck driver witnessed a man grab a girl about 7:55 a.m. in the 5600 block of Selinsky Road. The driver reported that the girl was placed in a headlock and then forced into a car.

Officials at the center described the girl as being black and between 8 and 10 years old, with a medium complexion and dark, long, wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt.

The man was described by officials at the center as being black, in his mid-30s, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds, with an athletic build, short hair and a dark complexion.

The vehicle was described as a 2006-2013 black Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows and a paper license plate with a dark tint over the plate, officials at the center said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.

Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert for the Houston Police Department. At 7:55 AM... Posted by Texas Center for the Missing on Thursday, October 3, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.