TxDOT to hold 1st public meeting regarding controversial I-45 expansion project

HOUSTON – The first public meeting regarding the $9 billion I-45 Highway Improvement Project is scheduled for Wednesday.

KPRC 2 has been covering this project to reconstruct the highway since officials first announced it, and some Houstonians have several concerns about the initiative.

The meeting is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. at Saint John’s Church on Crawford Street in Houston. There will also be a virtual option available at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The discussion will focus on segment 3, which would affect roadways in the downtown area.

The project is broken into three segments and includes I-45 from US 59 all the way to Beltway 8.

For segment 3, the plan is to reroute I-45 west of downtown to instead run parallel with Interstate 10 and Interstate 69 before it heads out of downtown.

“This project will improve I-45 from Beltway 8 to I-10, and reroute I-45 through the downtown Houston area along I-10 and US 59/I-69. Portions of I-10 and US 59/I-69 will be improved as well,” The Texas Department of Transportation said.

TxDOT is also planning to hold several public meetings about the project in the future.

