HPD officer fires gun at suspect during investigation near north Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Officials with the Houston Police Department are investigating after one of their officers fired at a suspect near a north Houston apartment complex Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Seminar Drive near Imperial Valley Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

Details are limited at this time. Police say the suspect was shot during an investigation.

HPD Commanders and PIO are en route to an officer-involved shooting at 535 Seminar Drive.



Prelim info is an officer discharged their duty weapon at a suspect during an investigation about 3:50 p.m.



More details at the scene.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were hurt, according to police.

KPRC 2 will update this story as soon as more details are available.