HPD officer fires gun at suspect during investigation near north Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON – Officials with the Houston Police Department are investigating after one of their officers fired at a suspect near a north Houston apartment complex Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 500 block of Seminar Drive near Imperial Valley Drive shortly before 4 p.m.
Details are limited at this time. Police say the suspect was shot during an investigation.
Prelim info is an officer discharged their duty weapon at a suspect during an investigation about 3:50 p.m.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
No officers were hurt, according to police.
