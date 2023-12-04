64º
HPD officer fires gun at suspect during investigation near north Houston apartment complex

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

FILE -- Police lights. (WDIV)

HOUSTON – Officials with the Houston Police Department are investigating after one of their officers fired at a suspect near a north Houston apartment complex Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Seminar Drive near Imperial Valley Drive shortly before 4 p.m.

Details are limited at this time. Police say the suspect was shot during an investigation.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No officers were hurt, according to police.

KPRC 2 will update this story as soon as more details are available.

