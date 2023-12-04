18-year-old burglary suspect accused of injuring woman, forcibly entering another’s home in West University Place

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas – A 18-year-old has been arrested and charged after authorities in West University Place said he forcibly entered a woman’s home and injured another before checking the contents of her pockets.

Nathan Britton is charged with burglary of a habitation, injury to the elderly, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

According to West University Place Police, at 8:33 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2700 block of Barbara Ln.

The woman at the residence said an unknown man was walking in her driveway and she spoke with him to find out what he needed. The man then forced his way into the woman’s home, overpowering her. The man and woman got into an altercation inside the home before the man left on foot. The woman was not injured.

Shortly afterwards, police received a call about the same suspect in the 6400 block of Wakeforest St.

Police said the same man approached another woman from behind, grabbed her and forcibly struck her against a parked vehicle. The suspect then attempted to check the contents of the victim’s pocket before being startled and fleeing on foot. The second woman suffered minor injuries.

The suspect, identified as Britton, was later located and taken into custody.

Police discovered Britton was in possession of a handgun, despite being only 18-years-old.