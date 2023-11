RodeoHouston releases its genres announcement for 2024 show

HOUSTON – RodeoHouston released its announcement of the musical genres for its 2024 show on Thursday.

Here’s what we know so far about what to expect on the upcoming dates for this year’s show.

Feb. 27 - Country

Feb. 28 - Country

Feb. 29 - Christian

March 1 - Hip Hop/Rap

March 2 - Country

March 3 - Latin

March 4 - Country

March 5 - Country

March 6 - Country

March 7 - Country

March 8 - EDM

March 9 - Country

March 10 - Norteño

March 11 - Country Rock

March 12 - Rap

March 13 - Rock

March 14 - Country

March 15 - Pop

March 16 - Country

March 17 - Country