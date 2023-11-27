Legal analyst says body not needed for conviction as husband of Crystal Lynch sits behind bars in murder case

HOUSTON – Marquis Glasper sits in a jail cell months after investigators believe he is responsible for the disappearance and murder of his wife Crystal Lynch.

Investigators believe Glasper shot his wife, killing her. KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brain Wice says no body no crime is a thing of the past.

“Going all the way back to the Middle Ages, there was a rule, no body, no conviction. Over the centuries, the law, investigative techniques, and forensic sciences evolved so it’s not uncommon at all now to convict a defendant for murder without a body,” said Wice.

Investigators said a family member reported Lynch missing on May 6. Documents show Glasper went through his wife’s phone the night before and discovered she had an affair. Court records reveal evidence found inside the couple’s home and Lynch’s Jeep connect Glasper to the crime.

RELATED: Crystal Lynch’s husband arrested after her disappearance in May

It appeared someone tried to clean up the crime scene, according to police. On Lynch’s bedside table, detectives found a blank final decree of divorce form. Records show a family member told police that Glasper threatened to harm Lynch if he caught her cheating on him. Beyond the evidence police have, Wice said proof beyond a reasonable doubt is crucial in this case.

“Proof beyond a reasonable doubt. As lawyers tell juries every day in courthouses across the country, that’s the kind of doubt that would make you hesitate before you exercise the most important of your affairs, buying a house, buying a car, or getting married. We believe as lawyers that circumstantial evidence is more powerful, more compelling than direct evidence,” said Wice.

Now that Glasper is in jail, Lynch’s family is not giving up hope that she will be found.

Records show Glasper is being held in the Harris County Jail without bond. Along with murder, he’s also charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a felon.