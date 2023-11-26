Crystal Lynch’s husband arrested after her disappearance in May

HOUSTON – A north Houston man wanted in connection to the disappearance of his wife has been arrested.

Marquise Rochard Glasper, 37, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with evidence.

Investigators believe he is behind the disappearance of his wife, 32-year-old Crystal Lynch.

Lynch was reported missing back in May.

Investigators said she may already be dead and believe Glasper is the person responsible.

Court documents revealed these details alleged by authorities: “evidence collected from (a) Jeep and the home indicates (Lynch) has gone missing, is likely dead, and her body concealed to avoid investigators finding out what happened to her. The evidence observed in the residence of damage to the walls, ballistic evidence found with apparent blood and hair, as well as, evidence of a large amount of blood present, leads (authorities) to believe a physical altercation occurred in (Lynch’s) bedroom, which includes evidence of a deadly weapon, namely a firearm, being used. This is further supported by (witness name) witnessing Maquise with a firearm in his possession the night of May 6, 2023, hours after (Lynch’s) alleged disappearance. The confirmation of the presence of blood in the vehicle and residence, along with the abnormal driving behavior captured on camera from the store across the street from the residence on the night of (Lynch’s) disappearance indicate that (Lynch) was likely strategically placed in the alleyway behind the residence in an effort to be concealed and then transported and discarded...to an unknown location inside of the silver Jeep following her death.”