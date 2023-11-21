Man says CenterPoint workers destroyed his property months ago and never fixed it, until KPRC 2 stepped in

HOUSTON – A man north of downtown is blaming CenterPoint for destroying his property while doing pipe installation work in the area. He said it happened back around April or May but they still hadn’t returned to fix it.

Ernesto Ferrari said he understands the need for companies like CenterPoint to do work throughout the city, even if that means entering people’s property. What he said he doesn’t understand is why they left him with a dangerous mess more than six months later.

Ernesto Ferrari said he hasn’t been able to fully use his front yard since the spring and said if they broke it, they should fix it.

Ferrari also said he can no longer park his truck outside his home because the materials CenterPoint used to fill in the area outside his home are so soft that when he does park there, his truck slides into a ditch. When he tries to park on the street, he says he gets a ticket.

He adds that the area is now a constant eyesore that also floods.

Following months of what seemed like a hopeless situation, after we contacted CenterPoint, they contacted Ferrari with good news saying they’d send a crew out immediately to temporarily fix the situation and begin a permanent fix by tomorrow.