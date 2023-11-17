Fourth suspect sought in drive-by shooting that killed 17-year-old in west Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Police are seeking a fourth suspect who has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting which killed a 17-year-old in January.

The suspect, Jesus Joseph Jones, also known as “JayJay” or “JJ”, 19, is charged with capital murder.

Three other suspects, Issac McGregor, 20, and Tony Washington, 24, and Summer Arieanna-Faith Ames, 18, have been arrested and are also charged with capital murder.

The suspects are accused in the death of Warren White, 17.

The shooting happened in the 12600 block of Ashford Meadow Drive at about 7 p.m. on Jan. 8.

According to HPD, Stafford police officers responded to a person down call at 11929 West Airport Boulevard. Officers and paramedics found White on the ground with gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported him to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officers determined the shooting happened on Ashford Meadow Drive and HPD homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

According to witnesses, unknown suspects in a gray, four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows fired shots into a vehicle in which White was riding and he was struck by the gunfire. After the shooting, acquaintances of White transported him to the West Airport Boulevard location, believing it to be a hospital. However, it was found to be an assisted living center. Paramedics then responded to the scene and transported White to the hospital.

Summer Arieanna-Faith Ames was identified as a suspect in the case and she was arrested on Oct. 4. The investigation also revealed McGregor and Washington as suspects in the case and they were arrested on Oct. 18.

Jones has also been identified as a suspect in the case and he remains at-large.

Anyone with information about Jesus Joseph Jones’ whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.