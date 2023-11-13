Monday morning rush hour looks to be a washout: Here’s what to expect for the commute

HOUSTON – The forecast for Monday morning looks like the morning rush hour could be a washout.

The KPRC 2 Storm Tracker Team is predicting a soggy Monday with widespread rainfall throughout the day.

Future Track shows a large amount of moderate rainfall moving through the area through the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. rush hour.

5 a.m. Future Track (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Some of the rainfall could be on the heavy side as a low pressure system sets up across the region.

7 a.m. Future Track (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

There could be rainfall into Tuesday morning where the KPRC 2 Storm Tracker Team is predicting a 40% chance of rain. Monday is set at a 80% chance of rainfall.

9 a.m. Future Track (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Some areas of southeast Texas could see between 1-3 inches of rain, depending on where the heavier rainfall sets up. Right now, models are latching on to heavier rainfall falling in coastal counties.