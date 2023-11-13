62º
Monday morning rush hour looks to be a washout: Here’s what to expect for the commute

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Weather, Houston
Rain (Pixabay)

HOUSTON – The forecast for Monday morning looks like the morning rush hour could be a washout.

The KPRC 2 Storm Tracker Team is predicting a soggy Monday with widespread rainfall throughout the day.

Future Track shows a large amount of moderate rainfall moving through the area through the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. rush hour.

5 a.m. Future Track (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Some of the rainfall could be on the heavy side as a low pressure system sets up across the region.

7 a.m. Future Track (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

There could be rainfall into Tuesday morning where the KPRC 2 Storm Tracker Team is predicting a 40% chance of rain. Monday is set at a 80% chance of rainfall.

9 a.m. Future Track (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Some areas of southeast Texas could see between 1-3 inches of rain, depending on where the heavier rainfall sets up. Right now, models are latching on to heavier rainfall falling in coastal counties.

Rainfall totals projection (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

