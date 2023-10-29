80º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Driver dies after vehicle crashes into tree following chase in Sugar Land

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Sugar Land
A driver died on Sunday after he crashed into a tree following a pursuit in Sugar Land, city of Sugar Land officials said. (KPRC)

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A driver died on Sunday after he crashed into a tree following a pursuit in Sugar Land, City of Sugar Land officials said.

The incident happened at about 2:41 a.m. in the 12600 block of West Airport Boulevard.

Sugar Land officers tried to pull over a vehicle that was traveling at excessive speed. The driver then fled and led police on a brief chase.

The driver later lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. He was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released.

There weren’t any other passengers in the vehicle.

West Airport Boulevard is closed in both directions between Dairy Ashford Road and Industrial Boulevard because of the scene. Drivers should use other routes.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email