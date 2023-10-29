Driver dies after vehicle crashes into tree following chase in Sugar Land

A driver died on Sunday after he crashed into a tree following a pursuit in Sugar Land, city of Sugar Land officials said.

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A driver died on Sunday after he crashed into a tree following a pursuit in Sugar Land, City of Sugar Land officials said.

The incident happened at about 2:41 a.m. in the 12600 block of West Airport Boulevard.

Sugar Land officers tried to pull over a vehicle that was traveling at excessive speed. The driver then fled and led police on a brief chase.

The driver later lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. He was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released.

There weren’t any other passengers in the vehicle.

West Airport Boulevard is closed in both directions between Dairy Ashford Road and Industrial Boulevard because of the scene. Drivers should use other routes.