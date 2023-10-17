HCSO provides update on woman’s body found floating in Sheldon Reservoir in June

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division will discuss the case of a woman who was found dead in the Sheldon Reservoir in east Harris County in June.

The woman’s body was found floating at the reservoir located at 13571 Garrett Road on June 10 at approximately 6:45 a.m., by a family who was fishing. The victim was identified as Stephanie Leighane Carrizal.

Investigators determined that Carrizal had suffered trauma that was not consistent with drowning, and officials said there were possible signs of foul play.

If anyone has any information, please call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.