Former Northbrook High School employee arrested for alleged relationship with student

A former Northbrook High School employee has been arrested for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

Sonia Heredia, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with having an improper relationship with a student.

Heredia was employed as a paraprofessional at Northbrook High School at the time the alleged incident occurred.

The arrest stems from an investigation that began in the summer. The Spring Branch Independent School District Police Department opened an investigation upon receiving a complaint.

Heredia was “removed from her position immediately after receipt of the allegation, prior to the start of this school year,” the school district wrote in a statement.

“Spring Branch ISD’s highest priority will always be the safety and well-being of our students,” the school district said. “The district will take swift and decisive action against any employee who endangers a student. This type of behavior will never be tolerated in Spring Branch ISD.”