‘Like madness’: Young Houston couple visiting family in Israel weighing options after war breaks out

HOUSTON – The terrorists’ acts that sparked the Israel-Hamas conflict caught many in the region and around the world by surprise.

That includes a southwest Houston couple and their children who were visiting family when the war broke out.

The Keha family says they’ve spent the past few days hunkered down, running in and out of a bomb shelter whenever they hear sirens in the area.

The young couple has two small children and their priority is to get them home safe.

The sights and sounds of war have begun to wear on Sarah Keha and her family.

“It’s just too much, I can’t even handle what’s going on right now, let along that we are hear with our children.” she said. “This is not just war, this is like madness, straight evilness.”

Keha is from the Bellaire area. She’s in Israel visiting family in a small town about 20 minutes from Tel Aviv.

What was supposed to be a celebration has now become a nightmare.

Her children are 19-months-old.

“It’s just constant, constant fear of just run, get the kids, get the kids-we’re constantly ready to run to get them and just hearing these jets and helicopters,” she said. “And you hear the bombs even if the alarms aren’t going off.”

The terror and fear are forcing Keha and her family to weigh their options and figure out whether it’s safe enough to try and get back home.

“The thing is we have a flight on the 15th and I’m so scared because it’s at 1 a.m.,” she said. “But I’m scared because that’s the middle of the night first and I’m scared to go to their airport because I feel like it’s a huge target.”

Keha says she will make her decision the next few days as she tries and figures out what might be the safest option for her family. She tells KPRC 2 she will stay in contact to let us know when they touch down back home here in Houston.