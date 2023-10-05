Churn butter, bake bread, and enjoy a day of FREE frontier fun at San Jacinto Museum’s Fall Fandango

SAN JACINTO, Texas – Immerse yourself in the spirited era of early Texas history during the San Jacinto Fall Fandango on Oct. 14.

Produced by the the San Jacinto Museum and Battlefield Association and the Texas Historical Commission, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the San Jacinto Monument and Museum.

“Discover the excitement of authentic saloon games, let your spirit soar with period music, and take part in traditional dances that were the lifeblood of community gatherings, like the fandango,” event organizers wrote of the event in a news release. “Dive into engaging arts-and-crafts activities that span the generations and participate in vivid living-history demonstrations that will captivate attendees of all ages.”

The event is free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their period best.

Activities at the Fall Fandango will include:

A living history village

“Venture into a world where the past comes alive! Our living history demonstrators will recreate frontier living. Attendees will have the chance to witness, and partake, in hands-on activities such as traditional bread making, the art of butter churning, historical laundry techniques, and more. The experience will be a tangible and engaging glimpse into how our ancestors lived daily.”

Live music and dancing

Virginia Reel with Zach and Rachel Dance – “Partake in traditional folk dance with this dancing duo that will transport you back in time and get your feet tapping!”

Tejas Pioneers – “Revel in the rich melodies of traditional folk music that resonated across the frontier.”

Katie Garinger and Matt Lewis – “Get lost in the enchanting sounds of traditional Irish music.”

Amado J. Garcia Band – “Feel the rhythm with a modern twist as they deliver a blend of cumbia, Latin pop, and Tejano tunes!”

Frontier experiences

Chili Queens’ Chili Experience: A Culinary Journey in Time – “Journey back to the era of San Antonio’s iconic Chili Queens, the culinary legends who transformed the city’s plazas into food havens, from the 19th to the early 20th century. At the San Jacinto Fall Fandango, immerse yourself in their rich history, witness live cooking demonstrations of their age-old techniques, and indulge in the flavors of authentic recipes from their time. Dive deep into a blend of culture, taste, and nostalgia that is sure to be a memorable experience.”

Will Howard Gaming Hall – “Step into a bygone era with the Will Howard Gaming Hall. Engage in a selection of historical games such as the card game “Faro”, the dice game “Chuck-a-Luck”, and the classic strategy of “Mill/Morris”. And that’s just a taste! A variety of tabletop games, games of luck, and more await attendees. Dive into the rich tapestry of games that once entertained many and discover other offerings that promise to captivate both young and old.”

Craft market and food vendors

“Our market will feature vendors, offering a plethora of unique and handcrafted items. Whether you’re looking for a special memento or just something delicious for lunch, our market has you covered.”

Fore more information about the event, visit www.sanjacinto-museum.org/Visit/Calendar/San_Jacinto_Fall_Fandango/.

