TDCJ issues warning for armed and dangerous parolee after failing to comply with his supervision

The Department of Criminal Justice issued a warning for a parolee listed as armed and dangerous, according to a release.

Joey Don Humphrey, 52, is wanted after he failed to comply with his supervision.

Humphrey was released after serving time for multiple convictions, including burglary of habitation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft over $750.

The fugitive used to reside in Paris, Waco, Temple, Del Valle and Tehuacana, Texas.

Anyone with information on Humphrey’s whereabouts is asked to call your local law enforcement officer or TDCJ’s tip line at 1-866-680-6667.