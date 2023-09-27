Houston man arrested for allegedly traveling to Florida to have sex with 13-year-old girl

TAMPA, Fla. – A Houston man was arrested for traveling to Florida to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, the United States Department of Justice announced Thursday.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 26-year-old Tyler Colton Rock with production of child sex abuse material, enticement of a minor, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and transfer of obscene material to a minor, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg said.

If convicted, Handberg said Rock faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in federal prison for the production offense and a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years imprisonment for the enticement offense. If convicted on all counts, Rock faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison for each offense, the DOJ said.

According to the indictment, Rock had a 13-year-old girl send him nude images of herself and he sent her an image of his penis. Additionally, Rock traveled to the Middle District of Florida to engage in sexual intercourse with the girl, investigators said.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the St. Petersburg Police Department. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Abigail K. King.