‘What have you done to my life?’ Texas sisters’ chaotic haircut-astrophe video goes viral

A trio of Texas sisters’ heartwarming haircut hijinx hilarity was caught on camera and is making the rounds on social media

The viral video begins with 15-year-old Valentina filming a “Get Unready With Me” TikTok video in her Mission, Texas home. She’s quickly interrupted by her 9-year-old sister Khaleesi.

“I need the scissors,” Khaleesi says, barging into the room. When Valentina asks, “For what?” she responds, “Something. Just something.”

“Be careful,” warns Valentina, handing her a small pair of scissors before returning to talk about her skincare routine.

Suddenly, there is a blood-curdling scream off-camera and their sister Camelia, 8, rushes into the room with freshly-chopped bangs.

“Khaleesi cut my hair!” yells Camelia.

“You wanted it, bro!” Khaleesi yells back.

“Tomorrow is picture day!” Camelia screams.

Mom Gresia Zamarripa, who was bathing her 2-year-old daughter Gabriella per TODAY, is heard asking what’s happening.

“Nothing, I’m trying to find a new hairstyle for (Camelia),” says Valentina, who surreptitiously orders Khaleesi to close the bedroom door.

“Why are you laughing? I told you not to do anything stupid!” says Valentina to Khaleesi while fussing with Camelia’s bangs. “If mom finds out, she’s going to kill both of you.”

As Valentina searches “How to cut bangs” on the internet, 2-year-old sister Magdalena wanders into the room.

“Oooh! You’re in trouble!” says Magdalena.

The trio of conspiring sisters pounce on little Magdalena. “Don’t tell mom that Camelia has bangs, okay ... Magdalena, I’ll give you a cookie!” Valentina yells.

As Valentina fusses with Camelia’s bangs, trying to fix her hair using instructions she found online, Khaleesi says, pacing, “Oh god, I hope mom doesn’t find out.”

Fidgeting, nervous, Camelia warns Valentina, “Don’t do that, don’t do that,” as she twists her hacked bangs.

“You don’t cut hair, little girl,” Valentina snaps back.

“Follow the TikTok please,” Camelia says, waving the phone at Valentina.

Several snips later, Valentina exclaims, “Oh my god, what did I do? That just made them worse. Wait, they’re looking cute!”

“What have you done to my life?” says a skeptical Camelia.

“You look like Hermione from ‘Harry Potter,’” Valentina says, admiring her work.

Moments later, Zamarripa walks into the room. Valentina grabs Camelia’s head, trying to force her under the desk.

“She’s not turning around for a reason,” says Zamarripa. “Is that hair?”

Camelia turns to face her mom, who says, “Mañana’s picture day.”

Accusations fly as sisters try to place blame on one another.

“Why? Who’s idea was that?” asks Zamarripa.

“Go show your dad, go show your dad,” Zamarripa tells her daughters.

Valentina faces the camera, and says, “Pray for them.”

The viral video ends there, on a cliffhanger.

Commenters called the hilarious home video “a documentary about sisterhood” and “one of the greatest films of all time.”

“Little women (Latina’s version),””the Latina coming of age story we need,” and “this is THE sisters experience,” wrote others.

In a follow-up video, Camelia shares her picture day portrait, “the picture that you guys have been waiting for.”

“My head’s a little crooked, my bun’s a little crooked, but other than that, my bangs are on point,” Camelia says. “This was like the best mistake that’s ever happened. Shoutout to my sisters.”