Texas non-profit “The Defensive Line” tackling suicide prevention and mental health

TEXAS – A Dallas-based organization is turning their pain into purpose by advocating for prevention on a topic that hits close to home for them.

Co-founders of the organization, Chris and Martha Thomas, their daughter Ella died by suicide when she was just 24 years old.

“It really just felt like we had to do something with the pain,” Martha stated. “And the knowledge that we started to learn about all the things we didn’t know when Ella died.”

“It felt like something Ella wanted us to do,” she added.

They said they decided to name the foundation “The Defensive Line” because their son is a defensive tackle with the New York Jets.

The non-profit is intended to bridge the gap between mental health resources and the youth.

“Our focus is making sure we get to the leaders of young people. Our vision is a world where no young person of color dies by suicide, but we will help anybody,” Chris said. “And so with Martha’s teaching background, we’re going make sure the coaches, teachers, executives, bus drivers, anybody who’d recognize the warning signs, talk, mood, behavior, warning signs that exist.”

He said like his son practices flexing his muscles every day in football, it is important to flex your brain as well.

If you or someone you know are seeking answers in the Houston area, please use the resources below:

National Suicide Prevention Month: Here’s where to seek treatment in the Houston area

988 suicide prevention number: There’s a new national hotline for mental health.

LGBT Switchboard Houston: 713-529-3211

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Houston: 713-970-4483

Suicide Prevention - VA Houston Health Care: 800-273-8255

Texas Youth Helpline: 855-311-1790

Harris‌ ‌County‌ ‌‌Sheriff’s‌ ‌Department‌ ‌Crisis‌: ‌‌(713)‌ ‌221-6000‌ ‌

Texana Center ‌(Fort‌ ‌Bend‌ ‌County)‌ ‌

Crisis‌ ‌Hotline‌‌ (Fort‌ ‌Bend)‌ ‌(800)‌ ‌633-5686‌‌ ‌

Montgomery‌ ‌County‌ ‌24-hr‌ ‌Crisis:‌ ‌1-800-659-6994‌ ‌

Para‌ ‌llamadas‌ ‌en‌ ‌‌Espanol‌:‌ ‌‌1-888-628-9454‌ ‌

National Helpline: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Mental Health America of Greater Houston

If you’re a veteran in the Houston area

Houston Suicide Prevention Office

Available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

VA Houston health care

Phone: 713-794-7002

Email: HOUSPC@va.gov

Education and further resources