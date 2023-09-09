1 taken to hospital after 18-wheeler crashes, hangs off Eastex Freeway

One person was taken to the hospital after an 18-wheeler crashed, and it ended up hanging off the Eastex Freeway Saturday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person was taken to the hospital after an 18-wheeler crashed, and it ended up hanging off the Eastex Freeway Saturday morning, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes near Lauder Road. Authorities did not mention if there were any injuries.

See photos of the crash here.

Most of the 18-wheeler was hanging over the highway barrier and lying across the frontage road.

The wreck may have been caused due to water on the road, and the sheriff warned people to slow down and be cautious.

Some of the southbound lanes on the highway are still closed at Aldine Bender Road. Drivers should avoid the area.