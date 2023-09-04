What are pretrial motions?

Houston – There is a fight well before a trial ever takes place.
Lawyers file paperwork to prevent certain things from entering a trial.
In this Anatomy of a Trial video, you’ll see the slight differences between a civil, criminal, and impeachment trial, and how they get used.
Looking to break down a legal term? We’ll try to give you some clarity on it if you leave a comment below.
