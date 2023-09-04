92º
What are pretrial motions?

Jason Nguyen, KPRC 2 Investigates Producer

Tags: Anatomy of a Trial

Houston – There is a fight well before a trial ever takes place.

Lawyers file paperwork to prevent certain things from entering a trial.

In this Anatomy of a Trial video, you’ll see the slight differences between a civil, criminal, and impeachment trial, and how they get used.

Looking to break down a legal term? We’ll try to give you some clarity on it if you leave a comment below.

About the Author:

As an Emmy award-winning journalist, Jason strives to serve the community by telling in-depth stories and taking on challenges many pass over. When he’s not working, he’s spending time with his girlfriend Rosie, and dog named Dug.

