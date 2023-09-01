Man left in critical condition after suspect slams truck into vehicle during chase in NW Houston

HOUSTON – A driver has been charged after leaving a man in critical condition following a chase and crash, according to the Houston Police Department.

Andrei Silviu Niculusca, 47, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident was reported Wednesday at 2:55 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 34th Street.

Police said the 28-year-old man and Niculusca got into an argument in a nearby parking lot. The victim reportedly drove away in his vehicle and Niculusca followed him in his white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

At some point, police said Niculusca struck the vehicle at a high rate of speed, causing the victim to lose control and strike a utility pole.

The victim was flown via Life Flight to a hospital and Niculusca was detained at the scene.