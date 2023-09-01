Driver finds body of man who had been shot in roadway in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are trying to determine who shot and killed a man in southeast Houston Thursday evening.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD, they received a call a little after 8 p.m. from a man driving a vehicle in the 3500 block of Swingle Road when he saw what appeared to be a man’s body in the roadway.

The Houston Fire Department and police responded to the scene and found the body in the road. The man had been shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers checked the area and learned from a few of the residents that they had heard gunshots in the area.

Homicide investigators will be talking to witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

Crowson said there is currently very little information on the case. Anyone with any information is urged to call HPD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.