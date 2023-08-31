Suspect identified, sought in March’s fatal shooting of 3 men outside SW Houston nightclub

The suspect, identified as Jordy Barrios, 21, has been charged with capital murder.

HOUSTON – A man suspected in the fatal shooting of three men in March outside a southwest Houston nightclub is being sought by authorities, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect, identified as Jordy Barrios, 21, has been charged with capital murder.

The victims were identified as Jorge Vazquez, 30, Gerardo Filomeno, 30 and Cesar Villalon, 39.

Police released surveillance video on March 22 of the wanted man and a woman, who was initially wanted for questioning, in connection to the deadly shooting. It was later determined that the woman was a witness and is not expected to be charged at this time, police said.

What happened?

Officers received a person down call at a shopping center in the 10800 block of Beechnut Street near Wilcrest shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, March 19.

Police said the three men got into an argument with Barrios, which led to shots being fired.

The three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man and woman fled after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Barrios is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

PREVIOUS:

VIDEO: Man, woman wanted for questioning after 3 killed during shooting at shopping center in southwest Houston

3 men fatally shot outside nightclub parking lot in southwest Houston, police say