VIDEO: Man, woman wanted for questioning after 3 killed during shooting at shopping center in southwest Houston

Man and woman wanted for question after deadly triple shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Police released surveillance video Wednesday of a man and woman who are wanted for questioning in connection to the deadly shooting of three men in southwest Houston over the weekend.

The shooting happened at a shopping center in the 10800 block of Beechnut Street near Wilcrest on Sunday, March 19.

Police said the three men got into a possible argument with an unknown Hispanic man and woman, which led to shots being fired.

The three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man and woman fled after the shooting.

Surveillance video released days after the shooting, shows the man and a woman walking in the shopping center. It’s not clear if they are the two who were engaged in the argument and shooting, but police want to question them both.

Anyone with information on the identities of the man and woman is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.