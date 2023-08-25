96º
Bomb threat note on toilet painted with skull prompts evacuations at California mall

Toto Entrada toilet in small restroom in Lafayette, California, June 15, 2021. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) (Smith Collection/Gado, Getty Images)

A California mall was evacuated Thursday evening, and a person has been arrested, after a painted toilet was left on the property with a note “indicating” it was a bomb, officials said.

Police responded to the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, in Los Angeles County, at 8 p.m. after a toilet that was bizarrely painted and had an image of a skull on it was left in a grassy area at the mall, along with the note.

Police and mall security initiated an area evacuation, officials said in a news release.

