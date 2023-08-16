VIDEO: No injuries reported after large fire at unoccupied factory in El Campo

An unoccupied old grain factory caught on fire on Wednesday in El Campo, Texas, which is southwest of Houston.

EL CAMPO, Texas – An unoccupied old grain factory caught on fire on Wednesday in El Campo, Texas, which is southwest of Houston.

No one was injured, the El Campo Emergency Medical Services Department said.

The blaze started around 1 p.m. in the 500 block of West Railroad Street, and firefighters said it was under control around 2:30 p.m.

The fire spread to a grassy area close by, but other buildings were not affected. A video from EMS officials showed orange flames and black clouds of smoke coming from the blaze.