Galveston PD asks public to add their surveillance/doorbell cameras to confidential lists to help with digital evidence

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

This shows a Chinese Dahua brand security camera in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Australia's Defense Department said Thursday that they will remove surveillance cameras made by Chinese Communist Party-linked companies from its buildings. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) (Mark Baker, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department is hoping to speed up the way they receive digital evidence with the help of the public.

According to a news release, Galveston PD would like residents and business owners around the area who have surveillance or doorbell camera to voluntarily join a confidential list.

The goal is to “expedient recovery time of digital evidence such as video of crimes that occur in the city of Galveston.”

Authorities say investigators will be able to quickly access cameras as they seek details surrounding a crime.

Police said they will never share the information obtained by the camera with anyone outside of the department, and that it will only be used if investigators believe the system may have captured a crime.

If you have working cameras and are willing to share contact information with the Galveston Police Department, send an email to Investigations@galvestontx.gov with the following information: Contact Name Contact Phone Number Address of Surveillance Cameras.

