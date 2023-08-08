Gas prices are rising...again! Here are 5 ways to save at the pump.

If it seems like all of the sudden it cost a little more to fill up your tank you are right, gas prices are higher right now. We are always looking for ways for you to save money. Here we’ve put together a few things you can do to save on your gasoline bill.

1. Shop around

Sometimes we just stop by the gas station closest to our home or on the way to work. Now is the time to reconsider that. Hands down the best way to save on gas is to shop around. You’ve probably noticed gas station prices can vary from 10 to 15 cents just a few blocks from one another.

We’ve told you about apps like Gas Buddy that can help track prices but you can also check on an app you already have on your phone: Google Maps.

Just type “gas prices” or “gas prices near me” on the search page of your maps. You’ll find prices per gallon posted on the map by gas station location.

2. Do a few quick car checks

Josh Zuber with AAA joined Amy Davis for an episode of Ask Amy. They talked about saving money by starting with your own vehicle. Checks include battery, engine, tire pressure, and gas cap. Around 20% of drivers have loose gas caps and this can cause gas to evaporate.

Tire pressure is also something you may not think about until a light comes on.

The U.S. Department of Energy says you can improve your gas mileage by 0.6% on average—up to 3% in some cases—by keeping your tires inflated to the proper pressure. Under-inflated tires can lower gas mileage by about 0.2% for every 1 psi drop in the average pressure of all tires. Properly inflated tires are safer and last longer.

[The proper tire pressure for your vehicle is usually found on a sticker in the driver’s side door jamb or the glove box and in your owner’s manual. Do not use the maximum pressure printed on the tire’s sidewall.]

Zuber recommends doing car checks once a month.

3. Fill up at grocery stores or wholesale clubs

Grocery stores like Kroger and H‑E‑B and wholesale club stores like Costco and Sam’s Club offer discounted gas. For the wholesale stores, you’ll need to buy a membership and for the stores, you’ll need to enroll in the discount program. Using Walmart+ or the Walmart app will save you five cents a gallon at Sam’s Club.

Oil experts say Costco can sell gas for a lower price, in part, because the company buys its gas directly from a gas terminal. This means it doesn’t have to pay for gas delivery by a third party and the savings are passed along to the consumer.

4. Take all that extra stuff out of your car

Do you have heavy chairs from soccer practice or cases of water stacked up in your trunk? You may not think about it, but carrying around stuff in your vehicle that you are not using really adds up. You may remember last year our expert recommended emptying out your trunk of items you’re not using. It is estimated for every 100 pounds you remove from your vehicle, you can save three to four cents per gallon in fuel efficiency.

5. Join gas station clubs

Most gas stations have reward programs that you can join for free. Members can save money on each gallon of gas. For example Shell fuel rewards, Exxon Mobil, Sunoco. Consider paying cash. Sometimes paying cash at the pump comes with a discount.

