1 dead after crash on feeder lanes of North Sam Houston Parkway West at T C Jester Boulevard

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One person died in a crash on the feeder lanes of North Sam Houston Parkway West at TC Jester Boulevard in north Harris County.

The wreck happened around 6:12 a.m. and involved two silver SUVs. It appears that the front bumper of one vehicle hit the right side of the other vehicle. One of the SUVs was damaged in the front and the hood was lifted.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and Little York Fire Department responded to the scene.

TC Jester Boulevard is closed. People are encouraged to use another route.

