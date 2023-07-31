How to fix dehydrated skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles

A Japanese study found significant decreases in skin elasticity and more fine wrinkles among people in low humidity compared with high humidity.

So, the stifling summer humidity in Houston may help southerners to look younger. However, you still need to keep skin hydrated with a good moisturizer.

Esthetician Emily Trampetti said you don’t always have to buy a lot of products or even get fillers and injections to improve skin. In fact, the number one way to prevent damage is to apply moisturizer and wear sunscreen.

“If you’re in doubt: cleanser, moisturizer and a sunscreen. Let’s keep it simple because we can always grow from there as we learn more,” Trampetti said.

Products that attract water will contain hyaluronic acid and those which trap moisture are mineral oils and petroleum.

The good thing about dehydration lines is that they’re generally easier to get rid of than deeper wrinkles, which are best resolved with an injectable like Botox.

The key difference between age wrinkles and dehydration wrinkles is that dehydration has the crepe paper-like texture. Skin experts say that goes away with proper moisture.