‘I’m very excited about this year’: Fans gather for Houston Texans training camp

HOUSTON – As the upcoming Houston Texans football season approaches, fans are getting a close-up of what to expect through the Texans Training Camp.

“I’m very excited about this year,” said Texans fan Donna Woodard, who was first in line for camp Sunday morning.

People lined up early outside NRG Park for the camp. Many of them were decked out in Texans gear and hopeful to get an autograph and to meet their favorite players.

“We’ve come every year. I’ve had tickets since day 1 in 2002,” Melanie Butts said.

Jose Molina also got up early for camp this morning.

“I just love the Houston Texans. I want to be a part of everything. I got tickets for Friday, today, I got all seven of them. I’m here to support my team win or lose,” he said.

The Texans have eight training camps.

Chair and CEO Cal McNair said it’s great to see the guys competing hard, including when they’ll hold practices with the Dolphins and Saints.

He said it’s a critical time of the year for the team to improve and work toward their ultimate goal of winning. McNair said fans are also at the heart of everything they do, and training camp is a terrific time to celebrate and connect with them.

Ticketmaster shows that all the training camps are sold out except for the event on Aug. 8.

EVENT SCHEDULE FOR OPEN PRACTICES:

Friday, August 4 Military & first responders appreciation

Saturday, August 5 Night practice

Tuesday, August 8 Community day

Sunday, August 13 Limited edition merch launch

Wednesday, August 16 Joint practice with the Dolphins