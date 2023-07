QUINTANA, Texas – A Loggerhead sea turtle found stranded on the beach in Quintana Saturday morning has been rescued and transported for care.

According to a Facebook post from the Quintana Beach County Park, the turtle was found on the Quintana pedestrian beach.

An individual found the turtle and notified the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research along with a turtle rescue volunteer.

The turtle was transported for care.

If you find an injured, stranded, or nesting sea turtle, call 1-866-TURTLE-5.